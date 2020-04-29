|
BISHOP Beuna Isaacs, age 88, of London, Kentucky passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London. She leaves behind two children, Nancy Elizabeth Bishop of London, KY and Nina Daniel & husband Ben of Vincennes, IN; two grandchildren, Whitney Davis and Jeffrey M. Daniel & wife Christina; four great-grandchildren, Tristan, Rylee, Stephen, Autumn, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bishop; her parents, Harry Isaacs and Nannie Templin Isaacs; five siblings, Imogene Elza, Louise Wiglesworth, John Isaacs, Grant Isaacs, and Vida Deutsch. Beuna was a retired RN who worked more than 20 years at hospitals in various states as well as Laurel County. She worked for the Laurel County Health Department as a public health nurse and as a Program Coordinator within the Bureau of Social Services for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Beuna was an advocate for children and the elderly and was employed as a social worker at the time of her retirement. Beuna liked to crochet, quilt, read, garden and preserve her own food. After her retirement she served on the board for OPAC, was active in the Camp Wildcat Preservation group, and was a volunteer at the Laurel County Historical Society for many years. She was of the Baptist faith. A private funeral service for Beuna Isaacs Bishop will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Denny McCowan officiating. Burial will follow at the A. R. Dyche Memorial Park. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements. It was Mrs. Bishop's request that no flowers be sent. She preferred that donations be given to organizations that support children or the elderly.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 29, 2020