beloved mother and grandmother, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in her home with her son at her side. Beverly was born November 21, 1957 to Georgia Cain in Lexington, KY. She was the wife of Nathan Williams, with whom she shared many culinary adventures for nearly forty years. A member of Russell Cave Church of Christ and a retired employee of Saint Joseph Hospital, Beverly was known for her kind and hospitable nature, as well as her phenomenal cooking skills. Beverly devoted much of her time and energy to being a wonderful grandmother to her four granddaughters, who she truly treasured. Beverly is survived by her son, Christopher (Charity) Cain; granddaughters Amaya, Nyla, Linley, and Kylie Cain; brother Rick (Debbie) Cain; brother Robert (Bridget) Cain; and her cherished, lifelong best friend Dorothy (Bobby) Zimmerman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Williams, and her mother, Georgia Cain. As many who knew her would testify, Beverly was a giving, loving person. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Beverly’s character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to Russell Cave Church of Christ or the Lexington Humane Society on the 62nd anniversary of her birth, November 21, 2019. Donations for Russell Cave Church of Christ may be sent to: Russell Cave Church of Christ care of Pastor Fred Mitchell 1841 Mc Cullough Dr Lexington, KY 40511
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019