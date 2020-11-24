1/
Beverly Ann Gander Alcorn
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Gander Alcorn
November 22, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Alcorn, Beverly Ann Gander, 82, wife of Roy Glenn Alcorn, passed away Sunday, November 22 in Lexington KY. Born March 13, 1938 in Neillsville Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Bertha Wendt Gander. She attended the KY Baptist School of Nursing as well as Asbury College and worked as a registered nurse at the UK Clinic. She was a member of the First Church of God in Lexington KY. She loved being with her family and friends, serving others, reading, and working in her flower garden. Along with her husband she is survived by three sons, David Alcorn, Michael Alcorn, and Brian Alcorn; a sister, Sarah Jo Riley and a brother, John Gander. She is preceded in death by a sister, Marie Armstrong. A private family service will be held with burial at the Lancaster Cemetery. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved