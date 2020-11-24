Beverly Ann Gander AlcornNovember 22, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Alcorn, Beverly Ann Gander, 82, wife of Roy Glenn Alcorn, passed away Sunday, November 22 in Lexington KY. Born March 13, 1938 in Neillsville Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Bertha Wendt Gander. She attended the KY Baptist School of Nursing as well as Asbury College and worked as a registered nurse at the UK Clinic. She was a member of the First Church of God in Lexington KY. She loved being with her family and friends, serving others, reading, and working in her flower garden. Along with her husband she is survived by three sons, David Alcorn, Michael Alcorn, and Brian Alcorn; a sister, Sarah Jo Riley and a brother, John Gander. She is preceded in death by a sister, Marie Armstrong. A private family service will be held with burial at the Lancaster Cemetery. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd is handling the arrangements.