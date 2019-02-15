DARGAVELL Beverly, 85, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1933 in Lexington, KY to the late Herman and Louise (Ward) Dargavell. Beverly was a retiree of IBM after 28 years as a staff assistant. She was affiliated with the Disciples of Christ and past member of Victory Christian Church in Lexington. Beverly is survived by her step-daughter, Tina (Tony) Lancanster; step-grandchildren, Allie, Andrew, and Abby Comley; nieces, Debbie Dargavell, Jenifer (Kevin) Brown, Vicky Johnson, and Kathy (Stacy) Brown; nephew, Blaine (Jenny) Dargavell, and sisters Delores Cox and Patricia Wilson. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, Rusty Dargavell. Family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, February 16th from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at MilwardBroadway, located at 159 N. Broadway, Lexington. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Brother Carl Wagoner presiding. In honor of her legacy, Beverly's family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Victory Christian Building Fund, 148 Victory Ave., Lexington, KY 40502. To share a remembrance of Beverly or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary