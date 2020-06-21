ROSE Beverly Davis Prall, died peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, on June 10, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born on April 20, 1936 in Georgetown, Kentucky to John and Cynthia Davis Prall. Her parents traveled throughout her childhood, eventually settling in Georgetown. She attended Garth School, where she made many lifelong friends. Her favorite childhood memories were of the times she spent with her beloved grandmother, Sarah Campbell Davis, in Hazard. She met her future husband, Gayle Rose, for the first time at Joyland Pool when she was twelve. They met again at the Boys' Sweet Sixteen Tournament when she was sixteen and a cheerleader, and he was attending the University of Kentucky playing basketball. After graduating from Garth School, she also attended the University of Kentucky. Gayle and Beverly married on April 2, 1955. They moved to Hondo, Texas after he was inducted into the Air Force for his pilot training. Sadly, there was a polio epidemic, and she became gravely ill after receiving a tainted dose of the vaccine. She had a long and difficult recovery, but she always said that her greatest accomplishment was overcoming polio. Gayle left the Air Force and began pharmacy school at the University of Kentucky, while Beverly was employed at Eastern State Hospital and the V.A. Medical Center as a secretary and illustrated a book. After graduating, he was employed by pharmacies in Lexington and Paris and was part owner of Gaines' Pharmacy in Georgetown. Beverly also attended Georgetown College. In 1968, Gayle and Beverly moved to Olive Hill, Gayle's hometown. In the following years, they began Rose Pharmacy, where Beverly worked as the bookkeeper, and invested in properties in Lexington, which Beverly managed. Beverly actively participated in Kentucky politics in the 1970's and '80's, served with the Kentucky Commission on Women and was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. She enjoyed volunteering at Pine Meadows Health Care. Gayle and Beverly eventually returned to Lexington. Beverly was the most beautiful person inside and out. She had the most unique and beautiful spirit that would light up any room. She had the most hilarious sense of humor. She was loving, caring, compassionate and generous. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was the best friend to everyone and the most wonderful mother. Beverly was a committed Christian. Some of her favorite things were her family, her friends, horses, antiques, Thompson and Riley auctions, Kentucky politics, Sean Connery movies, big band and Elvis Presley music, eBay and most recently, Amazon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Gayle Rose of Lexington; her parents, John and Cynthia Davis Prall of Georgetown; her grandmother, Sarah Campbell Davis (K.K.) of Hazard and her special cousin, Phillip Davis (Patricia) of Fairborn, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Stacei Rose of Lexington; her best friend, Patsy Dawahare (Oscar) of Lexington; her special sister-in-law, Patricia Rose (Gilbert) of Houston, Texas; her special niece, Kelley Rose of Houston, Texas; cousins, nieces, nephews and her many friends. Our warmest thanks to her outstanding caregivers, Elanda Warren and Crystal Mitchell, Heather Ferrero and the staff of Nurse on Call Home Health Care, Dr. Danilo Corales, Laura Dicks and the staff of Baptist Health Lexington and Bluegrass Care Navigators. Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Leadership Foundation 422 Codell Dr., Lexington, KY 40509. Private services at Milward-Broadway and the Georgetown Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.