Beverly McDowell Dunn, 73, wife of Larry Dunn, suddenly departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 following an automobile accident in Versailles. Born on December 27, 1946 in Bonnieville, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late David Odus and Frances Corder McDowell. Beverly was a graduate of Munfordville High School and Western Kentucky University. She retired from IBM after more than 23 years as a computer programmer. Beverly was a loving and caring wife and mother. She had a passion for serving others and was extremely active in her beloved church, Versailles Baptist Church. Along with her church she also spent countless hours working with the Woodford Habitat for Humanity where she served as treasurer. In addition to her husband of 49 years, Larry Dunn, she will also be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Monica (David French) Dunn of Southlake, Texas and her brother, Gary (Macy) McDowell of Munfordville, KY. Private services with private burial at Rose Crest Cemetery will commence on May 12 and a memorial gathering will be held at a time when friends and family may gather together again. Memorial contributions are requested in Beverly’s name to either Versailles Baptist Church 125 E. Green Street, Versailles, KY 40383 or Woodford Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 73, Versailles, KY 40383. At this time friends and family wishing to share memories or leave expressions of condolence are asked to do so on Beverly’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

