Beverly Jean Osborn Faris, 86, widow of Leonard Houston Faris, Wilmore, Kentucky and formerly of Georgetown, Kentucky passed from this life on May 2, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1934 in Maryville, Missouri; the daughter of Thelma and Virgil Osborn. Beverly was a beloved wife and mother who enjoyed camping, gardening, puzzles of all types and her two dogs Foxy Jo and Anja. She retired from the Kentucky Retail Federation in 1999. Beverly is survived by her children, Brenda (Alan) Bland of Laramie, Wyoming; Nancy (Steve) Walker of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; Gary Wayne Faris of New Boston, Ohio; Carol (Rick) Champion of Huntington, Indiana; David (Christy) Faris, of Chesapeake, Virginia; as well as 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her beloved sister, Charlotte Underwood, of Monroe, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 6, 2020.