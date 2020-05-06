Beverly Jean Osborn Faris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Jean Osborn Faris, 86, widow of Leonard Houston Faris, Wilmore, Kentucky and formerly of Georgetown, Kentucky passed from this life on May 2, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1934 in Maryville, Missouri; the daughter of Thelma and Virgil Osborn. Beverly was a beloved wife and mother who enjoyed camping, gardening, puzzles of all types and her two dogs Foxy Jo and Anja. She retired from the Kentucky Retail Federation in 1999. Beverly is survived by her children, Brenda (Alan) Bland of Laramie, Wyoming; Nancy (Steve) Walker of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; Gary Wayne Faris of New Boston, Ohio; Carol (Rick) Champion of Huntington, Indiana; David (Christy) Faris, of Chesapeake, Virginia; as well as 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her beloved sister, Charlotte Underwood, of Monroe, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved