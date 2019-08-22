Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Beverly Jean Staley


1938 - 2019
STALEY Beverly Jean, 80, wife of 58 years to John Wallace Staley, died Aug. 20, 2019 at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, KY. Born Sept. 7, 1938 in Jefferson County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Sara Smith Spowart. Mrs. Staley was a graduate of Fugazzi Business College. She retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance and was a member of First Christian Church. Survivors other than her husband include a daughter, Barb McCarty (Kerry) Wanner; three grandsons, Chris (Sheri), Matt (Jennifer), and Michael; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Col. Robert Moore. The family would like to thank the caregivers during her stay at Sayre Christian Village. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Fri., Aug. 23 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Chaplain Tyler Greene. Entombment will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 am Fri. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Dr., Lexington, KY 40517.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
