NICHOLASVILLE -Beverly Moore, it is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Moore announces his home going on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at the age of 74. Bev will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Hilda; and his step-son, David (Michelle) Minor. He will be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Joey (Krista), Candice, Christina (David), William, Richard, Makayla, and Logan; five great grandchildren; by two sisters, Eva Mae and Mary Edith; one brother, Troy; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hood and Vera Moore and one step-daughter, Debbie Samples. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Fri., Mar. 1 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Pastor Tommy Morrow. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs., Feb. 28 at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to Blue Grass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019