Beverly Shepherd
SHEPHERD, Beverly Sue True , 79, Beverly Sue Riddle True Shepherd (79) died July 29, 2020, at Harrodsburg Health, Harrodsburg, KY. She was a resident of Harrodsburg, KY for 22 years and formerly of Lexington, KY. She was the daughter of the late John & Dora Riddle of Winchester, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, James Edward Shepherd. Survived by her son, Keith True (Jana) of GA and her daughter, Chelle True (Janet) of IL. Grandchildren: Katie True Lightner (Jon) and Alex True of GA. Great Grandchild: Naomi Lightner. And her brother, Wayne Riddle (Patricia) of Winchester, KY. She was a graduate of St. Agatha Academy in Winchester, KY. From 1974 until her death; she was a life insurance agent and received many insurance industry honors, including the first female in KY to qualify for the national Million Dollar Roundtable and first female in KY to qualify as a Lifetime Member of MDRT. Funeral handled by Scobee Funeral Home, Winchester, KY. The final resting place is Winchester Cemetery, Winchester, KY. In lieu of flowers; donations to Heritage Hospice, 120 Enterprise Drive, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scobee Funeral Home
219 West Lexington Ave.
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-2422
