Bill Daniel

Bill J. Daniel, age 67, husband to Cindy Flischel Daniel, of Midway, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Lexington. He was born October 12, 1952 in Xenia, Ohio to the late John and Laura Stapleton Daniel. Bill's elementary school years were spent in Ashland, Kentucky and Carter County. He was a graduate of Pritchard High School, and attended Berea College. He loved to travel and was an auto enthusiast. Bill was a former employee with the Ashland Oil Company and was retired from Health and Family Services with the State of Kentucky. Bill was a member of Gano Baptist Church in Georgetown. He loved his church and was know for his servant heart. In addition to Bill's wife, Cindy, he is also survived by his sons: Seth Daniel (Leila) of San Luis Obispo, California and Tyler Daniel of Springfield, Virginia. He is also survived by his sister Mary Daniel Singleton (Donnie) of Lexington, Kentucky and a host of special nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his two brothers: Jack Wyatt Daniel and Donald Ray Daniel. Visitation for family and friends will be 5pm to 7 pm at Gano Baptist Church on Monday, October 5, 2020 with a 11am service on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the church with Pastor Rob Muncy and Pastor Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1pm at Castle Cemetery, Johnson County, Kentucky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
