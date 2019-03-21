Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Palmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill Palmer Obituary
PALMER Bill, Sr., 83, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Bill was born in Evansville, IN and graduated from Bosse High School and University of Evansville. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1960. After his military service he worked for Ashland Oil Inc. until his retirement in 2000. Bill loved to play golf, travel and be with friends. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Carole Jones Palmer, grandsons Nick and Joe Palmer and their wives Savannah and Brizia Palmer, four great-grandchildren, niece Pam Park, nephew Kevin Park and hundreds of friends. Bill was preceded in death by his son Bill Palmer, Jr. in January, 2019 and sister Judith Palmer Park Watts in 2011. Visitation will be at Milward Funeral Home, 1509 Trent Blvd., on Saturday, March 23 from 12 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.