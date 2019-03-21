|
|
PALMER Bill, Sr., 83, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Bill was born in Evansville, IN and graduated from Bosse High School and University of Evansville. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1960. After his military service he worked for Ashland Oil Inc. until his retirement in 2000. Bill loved to play golf, travel and be with friends. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Carole Jones Palmer, grandsons Nick and Joe Palmer and their wives Savannah and Brizia Palmer, four great-grandchildren, niece Pam Park, nephew Kevin Park and hundreds of friends. Bill was preceded in death by his son Bill Palmer, Jr. in January, 2019 and sister Judith Palmer Park Watts in 2011. Visitation will be at Milward Funeral Home, 1509 Trent Blvd., on Saturday, March 23 from 12 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019