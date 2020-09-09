1/
Bill Perry
1930 - 2020
PERRY Bill, Sept. 16, 1930 Sept. 3, 2020 Billy Rudolph Perry was born in Cottle, KY, on September 16, 1930 to William and Maida Perry. He moved to Indiana in 1941 with his family. He graduated from Paris Crossing H.S. in 1948 and served in the Army for two years during the Korean War. Bill married Norma McGrew in 1959. Together they worked at Cummins Diesel in Columbus, Indiana for more than thirty years. Norma preceded Bill in death on August 9th of this year. Bill was a Mason, a member of the Elks Lodge, enjoyed watching Nascar, collecting cars, billiards, boating, and playing cards with his friends. Norma and bill played golf and traveled in the south after retirement playing the Robert Trent Jones' courses. Bill is survived by his sister, Avanelle Jones of Lexington, many nieces and nephews (Jacqueline Hamilton, Tamara Hoffmann, Perry Jones, Scott McGrew, Tracey Yancy, Mike McGrew), as well as great nieces and nephews (Alex Hamilton, Erin Hamilton, Zack Hoffman, Megan Hoffman, Sean McGrew, Daniela McGrew, and Taylor Huston). Bill and Norma drew close to their Lord, Jesus Christ, over the past few years. Bill looked forward to seeing Jesus in Heaven and was at peace. A special thanks to Angelia Nicely, Dean Wilson, and Dylan Nicely for taking such wonderful care of Bill and Norma for the past few years and at the end of their lives "give and it will be given unto you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be given back to you." Luke 6-37-38. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers on Harrodsburg Rd. in Lexington, KY on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 pm, with visitation beginning at 12 pm until the service time.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
SEP
12
Service
01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
