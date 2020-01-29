|
William Patrick "Bill" Taylor, 64, loving husband of Linda Elias Taylor for 40 years, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Bill was born August 2, 1955 in Springfield, Kentucky to the late William C. "Buddy" and Joyce Osbourn Taylor. Bill attended St. John's Catholic Church and worked as CEO of Inventory at Leggett & Platt. He loved fast cars and rock & roll music, and was a big sports fan. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by sons, Ryan (LeeAnna) Taylor and Nick Taylor (Amanda Trail), both of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchild, Jackson Scott Taylor; sisters, Frances (Roy) Wilson and Jennifer Hodge, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Bruce & Lynn Elias of Lexington, Kentucky. Bill is also survived by nieces & nephews, Brandi Wilson, Michael (Kate) Wilson, Taylor Hodge, Brad (Nicole) Elias, and Ben (Annie) Elias. Memorial visitation for Bill will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will follow at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to: The ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd #101, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 29, 2020