William Miles “Bill” Wagoner, 89, widower of Louise Howard Wagoner, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Nicholas County, Kentucky on March 31, 1930 to the late Cecil Ray Wagoner and Nancye Ann Clay Smith. He is survived by three sons, Billy Joe (Rita) Wagoner, Larry Wayne (Kimberly) Wagoner and Edward Allen (Cathy) Wagoner, two daughters, Delores Roe and Marsha Wagoner, a son in law, Ronnie Peel, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and siblings, Vernon, Jerry, James, Mack and Rick Wagoner, Jewell Humphries, Betty Guthrie, Wanda Wagoner and Brenda Watkins. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sally Jean Wagoner Peel, two grandchildren and brothers, Cecil Ray, Maurice and Harold Dean Wagoner and a sister, Beverly Joyce Buckler. Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Herriford officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Billy Joe, Rusty, Larry, Dakoda and Eddie Wagoner and Ronnie Peel. Visitation will be 3-8:00PM, Sunday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020