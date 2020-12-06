Billie Leonard Davis Casey
July 29, 1933 - November 26, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky -
Billie Leonard Davis Casey left us on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. Billie was born in Covington, Kentucky, on July 29, 1933. She moved to a farm outside of Richmond, Kentucky, in 1948, and, although she considered herself a country girl, she maintained contact with family and friends in the "Big City" through train trips packed with soldiers returning from World War II. Billie went to the Eastern Model High School in Richmond and graduated with 26 classmates, many of whom remained life-long friends, a pattern that continued throughout her life. She spoke fondly of riding on horseback to Harold Richardson's neighboring farm, hosting parties in the log cabin next to the family home, and summer-time train trips to Florida to visit her mom's sister, Aunt Evelyn. Billie graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She then went on to earn a Masters in Elementary Education from EKU and a second Masters in Guidance Counseling from the University of Kentucky through a grant sponsored by John F. Kennedy. During this period, she managed to get married, move to Lexington, Kentucky, have two girls, and maintain full-time teaching jobs. Her first full-time teaching job was at the original Picadome Elementary. When life took her to Berea, Kentucky, she never missed a beat and kept teaching at Knapp Hall Elementary School. Upon returning to Lexington, she taught briefly at Bryan Station High School, before settling in at Julia R. Ewan Elementary where she served as the guidance counselor for 35 years, retiring in 1993. She was renowned for her smile, her hugs and the gum ball tree on her desk - every kid left her office with a hug and a gum ball in hand. And every kid knew her field trip rule: if you brought it, you carried it; she was not your pack mule.
Billie was a true Southern lady. She was kind, gracious, compassionate, caring and giving. She knew right from wrong. Children wore shoes from Howard Curry. Girls wore saddle oxfords, not penny loafers. Gloves were worn to church and ladies and girls always wore orchid corsages on Easter. Families went to "The Nutcracker" at Christmas and "The Messiah" at Easter. Children had library cards and they used them. And everyone was expected to write thank you notes because everyone should be thankful. She also had a backbone of steel, figuratively and literally. She adhered to her standards and expected no less from others. If you said you were going to do something, she expected you to do it. And if you didn't, she expected you to own it. It was okay to stumble, but she expected you to get up. And she would be there to help. Billie was a cut-throat bridge player and she expected you to bring your A game to the card table (neither of her daughters qualified). She played at least twice a week until she left us. She was a Christian by faith and an active member of Crestwood Christian Church. She was a life-long Democrat and nothing pleased her more than the defeat of Donald J. Trump. He did not meet her expectations. She was an amazing mother, but she was an even more amazing grandmother. She introduced her granddaughters to the Kentucky Horse Park, the Lexington Children's Theatre, endless games of "Pretty Pretty Princess", teas at the Hunt-Morgan House and the Greentree Tea Room, and countless books, movies and plays. She relished in letting Niki and Kate eat ice cream, hot fudge sauce and whipped cream for breakfast because she was, well, the grandmother. But, most of all, Billie was a friend. True blue, through thick and thin, for better or worse, pinky pact friend. Her family of friends: Yvonne and Nolen Embry-Bailey, Frank and Alice Craig, Phyllis Goins, and Brian and Ann Schlifke. Through 30 years of Monday night supper clubs, they loved, laughed, argued, cried and supported each other. They shared recipes, swapped stories, took trips and just lifted each other up. They loved our mother in a way that words cannot describe and my mother loved them back. We feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed such true friendship and can only hope to experience half of the love they shared. Billie is predeceased by her father, Adam Beech Davis, and mother, Minnie Curg Broaddus Davis; sister, Earnestine Davis Mahoney, and brother-in-law, Edward Mahoney; nephew, Kenneth Mahoney; and niece, Phylllis Mahoney Larimore. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Casey Reed (Rick), Donna Casey Gooch (Lyndell), Yvonne Dale Embry-Bailey (Nolen); and her granddaughters, Kirstan Gooch Drury (Lee) and Katherine Reed (David Tabor). The family is forever indebted to Tina Mareno and Kayla Fannin for their loving care of Billie and to the staff of High Grove Senior Living for the loving community that surrounded Billie. Special thanks to Erica Russell for her vigilant advocacy and Mandy Dryer for her daily companionship.
No recounting of Billie's life would be complete without describing her journey with rheumatoid arthritis. She was diagnosed in 1991 and fought the disease bravely. She was frequently in pain, but she never gave in. She underwent so many surgeries and bounced back so many times that she earned the nickname "Energizer Bunny." She endured with grace and dignity and strived to enjoy each day despite the challenges. While rheumatoid arthritis ultimately took her life, it never defeated her. In light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, her services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Expression of sympathies may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
or Crestwood Christian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com