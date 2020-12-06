I have so many wonderful happy memories of our friendship, taking trips, playing bridge and just being together almost every day, We never had a cross word in all these many years..well maybe a few political discussions but then one of would say..we won’t talk discuss this any further...and we stopped with no hard feelings and only love in our hearts for each other and kept our friendship as if we never crossed that line. When Billie met for the first time our friendship just clicked it never wavered. I will miss her more than anyone will ever know.



Phyllis Goins

Friend