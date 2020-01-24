|
KING Billie Martin Dyche, wife of George Robert "Bobby" King, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was the mother of Marti Harris, Michelle Brock, and Joe Reynolds "Tony" (Donna) Brown II. She was "GiGi" to Josh Harris, Haylee Harris, Jeffrey Brock, Jr., Meg Brock, Abbey Brown, and Phillip Brown. She was sister to Margaret Dyche Keith. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Rubye Boles Dyche, and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Brock. Billie was a graduate of London High School and attended the University of Kentucky and was a Life-Member of the UK Alumni Association. She was a fan of all UK sports, especially football.A life-long member of First Christian Church, London, Kentucky, Billie served as an Elder and was active in the church's Guild and The Samaritans. Billie was a fourth generation co-Owner and co-Publisher of The Sentinel-Echo of London, Kentucky. She founded The King's Ransom jewelry store and TravelTime. Active in many civic organizations through the years, she was a former member of London Younger Women's Club as well as a long-time board member of the A.R. Dyche Memorial Park and she helped restore the cemetery her grandfather donated to London to financial stability. She was a volunteer for Tri-County Hospice from that organization's infancy.Billie was an active 4-H volunteer at all levels and was a board member at J.M. Feltner 4-H Camp in London. She was a two-time honoree at the Laurel County Homecoming. While her children were in the Laurel County High School marching band, Billie was an active band booster. She was a volunteer for the . Prior to her illness, Billie was also an active golfer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Christian Church, 303 North Main Street, London, Kentucky 40741. Visitation will be held at First Christian Church, Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a Memorial service also at the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 24, 2020