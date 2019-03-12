NEAL Billie Jean, 88, wife of the late Robert Centers Neal, entered her heavenly home Mar. 11, 2019 in Lexington, KY. Born Oct. 9, 1930 in Fordsville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillie Francis Henry Winchester. Mrs. Neal was a graduate of Estill County High School and Fugazzi Business College. Because of her exceptional knowledge and passion for jewelry and gems, she enjoyed over 25 years of great success as the top sales manager in fine jewelry at McAlpins, Goldrush and Helzberg. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she volunteered at "The Roc" and enjoyed singing with The Hallelujah Singers. She was an avid UK fan, Kentucky Colonel and Kentucky Mountain Club Member. Her greatest joy in life was serving her husband, daughters, and grandchildren, which she did so lovingly. Survivors include three daughters, Karen Lynn (Doug) Catron, Cocoa, FL, Kathryne W. (Mitch) Lawrence and Kristin Lori Neal, both of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Hunter (Brittany) Catron, David (Katie) Watkins and Leah (Ryan) Story; two great grandchildren, Ezra Watkins and Ellison Watkins.; one sister, Sheila (Ken) Brown, Morrow, OH; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Fercilla Davis. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Thurs., Mar. 14 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Dr. Don Dilday. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wed. at the funeral home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary