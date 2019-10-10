|
|
|
Mr. William S. “Billy” Cross, age 87, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his residence in Albany, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Barlow and Effie Cross. Mr. Billy Cross is survived by his daughters, Vindia Goodin of North Carolina, Billie Jack Daniel of Edmonton, Kentucky, Kemberly Hope Cross of Columbia, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Rodney Garrett, Jennifer Bowlin, Adam Garrett all of Albany, Kentucky, Dana Phillips, Dakota Goodin both of North Carolina, Stanley McClister of Tennessee, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. William S. “Billy” Cross will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 9:00 a.m. on Friday until the funeral hour. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 10, 2019