Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Southern Hills United Methodist Church
2356 Harrodsburg Rd
Lexington, KY
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Southern Hills United Methodist Church
2356 Harrodsburg Rd.
Lexington, KY
McDONALD Billy D., 87 husband of 65 years to Nancy E. McDonald, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Billy was born in Frankfort to the late Earl and Jewel McDonald. He served two years in the US Air Force followed by 25 years at IBM and owned Wilmac Pen Company for 18 years upon his retirement. Billy was a charter member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda D. McDonald and son, James L. (Caroline) McDonald. Four grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his brother James Lee Gatewood. Memorial services will be 4:00pm Wednesday, October 30 at Southern Hills United Methodist Church, 2356 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40503 by Rev. Clyde David Burberry. Visitation will be from 2-4pm Wednesday at the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
