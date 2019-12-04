|
|
83, widower of Eunice Duncan “Plum” Hall, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in McDowell, KY, he was the son of the late Andy Lee and Effie Hall. A licensed funeral director and embalmer for nearly 50 years, Bill was a former team leader at Milward Funeral Directors and retired after 42 years of service. He was an active and dedicated member of Gardenside Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, a Treasurer for more than 30 years and was active with the senior adults. He was a member and Past President of the Optimist Club, Past President of the Transylvania University T-Club and former Pioneer mascot. He enjoyed painting, gardening and being with his family. He is survived by his children, Billie Jo (Brett) Setzer, Nicholasville, Yvonne Hall, Cullman, AL, Cristie (Alan) AuBuchon, Sun City, AZ and Dwayne (Marsha) Hall, Salida, CO; sister, Minda Shaw, Hillsboro, OH; grandchildren, Chelsea Hayes, Alex, Peyton, Laurel, Brooks and Savannah Setzer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Elva Lea Sams Hall; as well 6 brothers and 5 sisters. Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday at Gardenside Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Roy “Butch” Vernon, Rev. James Heard and Dr. Derek Coleman. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Brett Setzer, Grant Bolt, Toney Chaney, Fred Wohlstein, Marvin Reed and Jim Gallenstein. Honorary casket bearers will be Deacons of Gardenside Baptist Church and members of the Men’s Sunday School Class. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday at Milward-Southland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2019