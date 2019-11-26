|
|
|
Mr. Billy Harold Johnson, age 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Randell and Letha (Stockton) Johnson, and also preceded in death by a daughter, Billie Johnson Garrett. He is survived by his wife Phyllis S. (Shelley) Johnson, children Pina Claborn of Albany, Kentucky, and Johnna (and Travis) Stearns of Albany Kentucky, his sibling, Julia (and Clarence) Brown, of Albany, Grandchildren, Krystal Claborn, Leah Claborn, Rachel Claborn, Bethany Claborn, Christopher Claborn, Peyton Garrett, Aiden Cooksey, Haylin Stearns, Willow Stearns, great grandchildren, Daylen Morrow, and Kyndal Morrow also survive. The funeral service for Mr. Billy Harold Johnson will be conducted Tuesday, November 26, at 11:00 am (CST) at the Grace Fellowship, with Bro. Micheal Pierce, and Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial will follow in the McWhorter Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm (CST) on Monday, November, 25, at Grace Fellowship Church, and again on Tuesday after 6:00 am at Grace Fellowship Church, until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 26, 2019