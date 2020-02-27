Home

Billy Joe Conatser Obituary
Billy Joe Conatser, 60, husband to Stella Bishop Conatser, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born July 26, 1959 in Danville, Kentucky to the late William Joe and Patricia Turner Conatser. Billy was a member of Trinity Assembly of God, loved to ride his Harley, attend car shows, build cars, and loved to off road in his side by side. Most of all, he was a family man and loved spending time with his family. Along with his wife, he is survived by son, Billy Joe Conatser, Jr. of Georgetown, daughter, Lori (Ritchie) Deitz of Stamping Ground; grandchildren, Tyler Utter of Corinth, Kayla Richards and Jacob Richards, both of Stamping Ground. His is also survived by his brothers-in-law, whom he considered brothers, Raymond Bishop and John Bishop, both of Georgetown, Matthew Bishop of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mike Edwards of Georgetown; two special nephews, Jessie Cooley and Michael Edwards. He was preceded in death by sister, Wanda Edwards. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Thursday, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial in Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2020
