Billy Joe Fairchild, 81, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 23, 2020 at his home. Billy was born February 17, 1939 in Louisa, KY to the late Gay and Mildred (Caudill) Fairchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roger Fairchild and his sister Iris Kerschberger. Billy was a member of the Louisa Freewill Baptist Church. He managed the IGA Grocery Store until he retired. Survivors include his wife of 64 years Sonja Fairchild; children Neil "Frankie" (Connie) Fairchild and Deborah (Rickey) Pack; grandchildren James (Danielle) Fairchild, Richard (Barbara) Pack, William (Mary Anne) Pack, KayDe (Sonny) Mynhier and several step grandchildren; great grandchildren Jarrett Fairchild, Corbin Fairchild, Owen Pack, Aiden Mynhier, Lizzie Mynhier and several step great grandchildren; brothers Jack Fairchild and Hager Fairchild and sisters Avonelle Cyrus and Wanda (Eugene) Stone. Funeral service for Mr. Fairchild will be conducted Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Louisa Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Venny Vanhoose and Brother Nathan Harless officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairchild-Lemaster Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 12:00 PM until time of service. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Fairchild and his family.



