|
|
|
Billy Joe Mitchell, 88, husband of Julia Mitchell passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2020 at Thomson Hood Veterans Center. He was born on January 3, 1932 in Williamson, West Virginia to the late Charles and Annie (Stratton) Mitchell. Billy served 20 years in the United States Airforce, and while with NATO he lived in France, Germany and Greece. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Glendora Howard. Billy Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Julia Gregory Mitchell, Lexington, daughters, Kristine (Roger) Andersson, San Jose, CA, Nene LaBeet, Copenhagen, Denmark, grandchildren, Charlotte Andersson, San Jose, CA, Emil LaBeet and Dane Grace, both of Copenhagen, Denmark. Due to the current gathering restrictions the family has decided to plan a memorial service at an appropriate time. Memorial donations are suggested to Versailles Presbyterian Church, 130 N. Main Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.BlackburnandWard.com to leave online condolences and share memories.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2020