|
|
|
Billy Joe O'Brien, 85, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home. Joe was born April 19, 1934 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Charlie and Sarah (Robertson) O'Brien. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by brothers Bob O'Brien and Charlie O'Brien, Jr.; sisters Janice Frazier and Gladys Cyrus; and 2 grandchildren Vanessa O'Brien and Porsha O'Brien. Survivors include his loving and most faithful wife of 67 years Anna Jean O'Brien; children Billie Christine (Danny) West, Kenneth Dale (Rita) O'Brien, Joey (Jene') O'Brien, Loretta (Emerson) McKenzie, Chuck (Sharon) O'Brien, and Rochelle (Don) Koenes; grandchildren Angel Derifield, Christy Curnutte, Bethany Edens, Jacob McKenzie, Lynden Kincaid, Turner O’Brian, India Bradley, Morgan O’Brian, and Seth Koenes; and 16 great grandchildren. Joe worked for Eerie Lackawanna Railway and retired from Inco Alloys. Joe was a pillar to his family and his community as a faithful and obedient member of Oak Grove Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and spiritual mentor to many. Funeral services for Joe will be private. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. O'Brien and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 4, 2020