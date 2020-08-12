JETT Billy Lee, died on August 6, 2020, in Lexington, KY. Known as Bill to most people, he was the widower and devoted husband of the late Phyllis Harris Jett. Together they raised five children whom he is survived by: Jennifer Stech, Annette Jett (Frank Bickel), Paul Jett (Jeannie), Anne Buckreis, and Mary Bourne. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, Harris Stech, Helen Bourne, Chase McIntosh, Maggie Bourne, Polly Jett, Gracie Bickel, Charlie Bickel and Essie Jett. In addition, Bill is survived by his nephew David Hammond (Kaye), great-nieces, Alexandra Hyatt (Matthew) and Jade Weiser, and a host of relatives from his late wife's side of the family. Bill also leaves behind his office manager and friend of 38 years, Sherry Hunt, and associates, Leonard Clark and Margaret Hazlette. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude Jett, his beloved uncle, James Jett, sister, Virginia Riffee (Murray), and his niece, Elizabeth Hammond. Bill was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) in private practice for nearly 50 years, and a Board-Certified Diplomat of Clinical Social Work. He was a leader in his field working with a small team of colleagues as a lobbyist for The Kentucky Society of Clinical Social Work from 1968-1980, resulting in the passage of two Kentucky state bills: 1) KRS 335.010 Clinical Social Work Licensure, and 2) KRS 335.010 Clinical Social Work Privilege-Clinical Licensure for the Independent Practice of Social Work. These passages allowed for Kentucky licensure for private, clinical social work. The ripple effect that these laws have had on the social work community, its providers, and clients, cannot be measured. A revered counselor and mentor to many, Bill was loyal, compassionate, firm, honest and the hardest working man you would ever meet. With his entrepreneurial spirit and self-determination, he was the first LCSW to open a private practice in KY in 1972 and was still going strong on July 14, 2020, when he suffered an unexpected cardio-pulmonary event. Always a fighter, he remained in the hospital for 24 days afterward, until he finally succumbed to his illness. The family remains grateful for the time they were able to spend with him, to say goodbye for now, read him cards and touching notes from people he had helped over the years, and for the excellent care he received in the St. Joseph Hospital CCU and later their Hospice unit. At the time of his incident, which happened on the day of his 84-and-a-half-year mark on this earth, Bill was still working full-time. In his leisure, he liked to visit with his family, play golf, attend UK sporting events, exercise, and do things for those he cared about, often surprising them with decadent treats and gifts. His friends remember their sacred "coffee talks", and travels for both business and pleasure. In short, he was fierce and committed to his work, his family, his friends, and his clients. He was PRESENT in a way that not many are, and always answered the call to help. One of Bill's greatest passions was caring for the family farm in Johnny Hollow in Eastern Kentucky. He bought the farm for his wife in honor of her family legacy. Not only did he invest in the pristine maintenance of the farm and it's two houses, one that his father-in-law's family grew up in and the other (across the holler') that Phyllis was later raised in, he also made sure to carry on the annual Harris Family Easter reunion, a highlight of our year. Extended family expressed their appreciation of him carrying this tradition into the 21st century and keeping the land in the family. If ever there were a designated honoree Harris family member, Bill earned it; he was as much a Harris as he was a Jett. Bill's early life was challenging, as he was orphaned at the age of three and later placed in the Kentucky Children's Home. His solace there was his sister, visits from his favorite uncle, and his peers who admired him for his grit and sheer determination to build a better life for himself. When the home had their 100-year anniversary, his friends fondly recounted stories of his recognized independence and how he bucked the system even back then. Resourceful and bootstrapping, Bill got his GED and joined the U.S. Air Force at the young age of 17. He served in the Korean war from 1953-1957 before he was honorably discharged. He pursued his education through the GI Bill, and landed at Cumberland College where he met Phyllis, his one true love. They married shortly thereafter on Valentine's Day in 1959 and began their life together. True to his goals for success, Bill completed his B.A. in Sociology at the University of Kentucky in 1961, and his Master of Science from the Kent School of Social Work at University of Louisville in 1963, both of which he later returned to as a faculty member. While he served as a charter member on many boards and associations until his death, his greatest professional accomplishments can be found in the numerous testaments of lives and families that he salvaged throughout his career. The family has been honored to read so many tributes of a life of service well lived. He will proudly live on in the hearts of many who knew him as a father, papaw, uncle, mentor, friend, and colleague. Visitation and graveside service will be private due to current pandemic restrictions. Currently under the care of Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road, Bill will be buried next to his loving wife of 61 years in the Lexington Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in 2021 for all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to one of the following charitable organizations, both of which have positively impacted Bill's immediate family and the community: 1) The Healing NET Foundation, 200 Hill Avenue, Suite 4, Nashville, TN 30210, www.healingnet.org
, or 2) Build Inclusion, Inc., P.O. Box 23030, Lexington, KY 40523, www.buildinclusion.org
.