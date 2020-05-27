Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Billy's life story with friends and family

Share Billy's life story with friends and family



62 of Mt. Vernon departed this life on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Somerset, KY on September 30, 1957 the son of Gillium and Hepsia Burdine McLemore. He worked in factories most of his life as a mechanic and operated “Bill’s This and That”. He loved his family, working in his garage, and mowing the lawn. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Teresa Boreing McLemore; a son, Jeffrey (Brittney) McLemore of Mt. Vernon; a daughter, Jennifer (Donald) McLemore of Mt. Vernon; a brother, Jack (Lydia) McLemore; and six grandchildren, Jesse Rodefer, Kylee Rodefer, Blaine McLemore, Jaden Minton, Katelynn Minton, and Brantley McLemore, all of Mt. Vernon. A host of nieces, nephews, and friends also survive. Funeral services for Mr. McLemore will be conducted Wednesday, May 27 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bros. Raymond Offutt and Jim Miller. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memorial Cemetery. In accordance with current state mandates and in order to maintain social distancing in our chapel, a total of 35 family and friends may attend the service. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Wednesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. McLemore’s online obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store