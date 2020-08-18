Billy Ray Wright passed away on August 12, 2020 at his home in Richmond after battling leukemia. He was 77 years old. Bill was born on 2/6/43 in Hickman County Tennessee to James McKinley Wright and Susie Lampley Wright. He was the 6th of 6 children and proudly described being the only one to have experienced indoor plumbing. His older brother thought he was a bit spoiled because of this. Bill supposedly joined the army at the age of 16, before it was legal to do so. At least that’s how the story goes and as he would say, “never let the facts get in the way of a good story”. After discharge from the army, Bill moved to Nashville where he met Christine Terry. He described Christine as the smartest person in any room and his great partner in romance and all time favorite running buddy. They married soon after meeting and remained so until the end for 56 years. They had 3 children together: Olivia Rae Wright, Billy Lucas Wright and Lorah Lee Shackelford. He had 3 grandchildren: Sarah Rae Shackelford, Grace Ellen Korthuis, and Thomas Jacob Shackelford. He also had 2 great-grandchildren: Keegan Kendrick Layne and Kamryn Kobe Layne. He was proud of his family and frequently expressed gratitude that his kids all married well. He claimed his own marrying well was his saving grace. Bill loved playing golf, UK basketball, John Prine, Freakonomics, Siesta Key, short sleeved shirts with a pocket and pondering the universe. He was a committed husband and father and seemed invincible to his children. His wife called him her hero. He was witty yet wise, and every room seemed brighter with him in it. He was vibrant. He was a loyal friend and confidant. He was loaded with integrity and trusted by all. He was the kind of guy people liked telling their troubles and secrets to, knowing he would never judge or betray them. He believed people were complex and all had a story to tell. He believed the company you keep matters. After all, “you can’t soar with the eagles, if you run with the turkeys.” He was intelligent and curious. He wanted to know how things worked and why people did what they did. He read from all sources and most importantly, he listened. He was also a keen business man. He believed compound interest was the 8th wonder of the world. As a father, he was loving and kind and managed to make us all feel like we were secretly his favorite. He encouraged us to be our best selves no matter the circumstance. He led by example. He would talk about giving himself a “do better” talk if he did not meet his own self-imposed expectations. In an effort to make his kids better basketball shooters, he created a basketball hoop to be slightly smaller and welded it to the backboard for practice at home. It actually worked on 2 of the 3 kids. He advised shooting for the stars if you wanted to make it to the moon. He was also a fierce competitor and his children’s greatest honor was beating him at something. Corn hole, ping pong, golf, nothing was off limits. He once hit a hole in one only to be matched by his son on the same hole, at the same course a year later. Our hat’s off to you Luke. He was a model of hard work yet knew how to enjoy himself, he was strong and self-reliant, yet generous and accepted all around him as they were. He was a loyal and loving father and husband. He left us too soon. Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com
