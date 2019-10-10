|
80, husband to Linda LaFollette Amis, passed away October 8, 2019 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Billy was the son of the late Oscar and Ida Deaton Amis, and was born in Perry County, Kentucky on October 14, 1938. He was a retired truck driver with CI Thornburg Company (CITCO), a member of Johnson United Baptist Church in Buckhorn, Kentucky, and attended Gateway Church of God in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. He always enjoyed taking his dog (Squaky) out in the mornings on a golf cart ride to say hello to the neighbors. Along with his wife Linda, he is survived by his son Bryant Keith Dunn of Winchester, Kentucky; grandchildren, B. J. King, Bradley Dunn, and Amanda Rouse; and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with service to follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Garett Thomas and Gary Hutson officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 10, 2019