69, husband to Rita Hunt Jones, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home in Georgetown. He was born on January 10, 1950, in Bourbon County, Kentucky to the late Robert E. and Geneva P. Feeback Jones. Billy was a robot technician at Johnson Controls in Georgetown. He loved to fish, hunt, sing karaoke, and play bingo. Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife, Rita, are his children: Lisa Jones, Billie Neal, Breanna Jones, all of Georgetown, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Mathew Honaker, Billy Whitcomb, Mary Whitcomb, Laura Hughes, and Aaron Jones, and his 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Tommy Jones of Paris, Kentucky, Harry Jones and Terry Jones, both of North Middletown, Kentucky and sisters, Vivian Setters of Salt Lick, Kentucky and Sherrie McVey of Sharpsburg, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his two children, Pamela Gail Jones and Carla Renee Jones, his brothers, Robert Lee Jones and Danny Allen Jones, and his granddaughter, Emily Joy Gregoire. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service to be on Monday at 11:00am with Rev. Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial will take place in Paris Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Tommy Jones, Harry Jones, Terry Jones, Mathew Honaker, Billy Whitcomb, and Aaron Jones. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2019