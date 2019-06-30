SKAGGS Billy Wayne, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Nazareth Home in Louisville, Kentucky at the age of 89. Born and raised in Roscoe, KY (Elliott County) and a graduate of Sandy Hook High School, Billy attended Cumberland College before enlisting in the Air Force for four years to serve in the Korean War. After his service for our country he continued his academic and athletic career at Morehead State University. There he met his love of his life Willa Dean Prater. Graduating with a degree in education Billy, accepted a position as a physical education teacher and coach in Warren, Michigan. There he excelled as a highly regarded baseball and basketball coach at Warren Cousino High School. His career led him to be inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1994. Upon his retirement in 1988, they moved to Frankfort, KY and North Port, Florida. In his retirement years, he enjoyed gardening, U.K. basketball and playing golf. It was not unusual for Billy to play in excess of 250 rounds of golf a year and shoot his age even as recent as this past winter. He loved his time with his golfing buddies at the Frankfort Country Club and Sabal Trace Country Club. Billy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Warren Michigan and Frankfort, Kentucky. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Willa of 63 years. It should be noted Billy and Willa were only apart for 17 days (boys golf trip) out of 63 years! They are proud parents of Todd Skaggs (Jean Wells), and Drew Skaggs (Michelle) and four grandchildren, Shelby Back (Tyler), Will Skaggs (Brooke Wilson), Luke Skaggs and Thomas Skaggs. The extended Skaggs family of nieces and nephews and their support and love for Billy will never be forgotten. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and Carrie Skaggs; his six sisters and brothers, Dorothy Addington, Beatrice Adkins, Danny Skaggs, Donald Skaggs, Irene Clevenger and Winfield Skaggs. The Skaggs family would like to thank Dr. Tom Goff (Lexington), Dr. Bonnie Lazor (medical director of the Nazareth Home) and the staff and rehab therapists of the Nazareth Home for their exemplary care, support and passion. A private family service will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2 at the Lewis and Ferguson Funeral Home in Sandy Hook, KY with burial to follow at the Roscoe Skaggs Family Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Frankfort Country Club, Frankfort, Kentucky at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Frankfort, Kentucky Down Syndrome of Louisville, Kentucky, or Friends of the Children in Ashland, Kentucky. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 30, 2019