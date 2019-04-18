|
WILLIAMS Billy Joe, 73, of Lexington, died Friday, April 12th at his residence. Born February 23, 1946 in Lexington to the late Henry Norman and Virginia McCoy Williams. He retired from the Fayette Detention Center after 34 years then worked for the Fayette County Sheriffs Department for 13 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and was a graduate of Henry Clay High School. He is survived by his wife, La Donna Lane Williams; two sons, Rodney (Tina) Williams, Scott Williams, both of Lexington and 9 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Williams and a sister, Carolyn Sue Williams. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 20th at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Visitation will be from 10-2 pm on April 20th.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019