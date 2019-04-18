Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Williams

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

WILLIAMS Billy Joe, 73, of Lexington, died Friday, April 12th at his residence. Born February 23, 1946 in Lexington to the late Henry Norman and Virginia McCoy Williams. He retired from the Fayette Detention Center after 34 years then worked for the Fayette County Sheriffs Department for 13 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and was a graduate of Henry Clay High School. He is survived by his wife, La Donna Lane Williams; two sons, Rodney (Tina) Williams, Scott Williams, both of Lexington and 9 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Williams and a sister, Carolyn Sue Williams. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 20th at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Visitation will be from 10-2 pm on April 20th.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now