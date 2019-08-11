|
SOMERSET - Blaine Selvedge Correll, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 97. He passed away peacefully at Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center, after a long illness. Blaine was born on April 28, 1922 in Frazer, Wayne County, Kentucky, but spent most of his life as a resident of Somerset. He was a graduate of Nancy High School and attended the University of Kentucky, majoring in pre-med until he enlisted in the United States Army in 1942. During World War II, he served as a surgical technician with the 27th Evacuation Hospital in Europe and Africa until his separation from the Army in 1945. Thereafter, he enrolled at Eastern Kentucky University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and Business. Early in his career, he taught farming techniques and management skills to returning soldiers in Pulaski County under the G.I. Bill, but later expanded his interest in agriculture into the tobacco warehousing industry, building or obtaining auction warehouse interests in Somerset and Richmond, Kentucky, as well as various communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. During his travels in the warehousing business, he met his wife of 45 years, the late Dolores Jean Powell, in Douglas, Georgia, and they were united in the Holy Estate of Matrimony in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 9, 1963, producing a son, Blaine S. Correll, Jr., born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on April 23, 1964. Later in his career, Blaine was a real estate developer and commercial builder. In addition to various residential subdivisions and apartment complexes, he developed or co-developed many retail shopping center and office properties including Tradewind Shopping Center, Grand Central Place and the Correll Building in Somerset, Kentucky, and Trademart Shopping Center in Corbin, Kentucky, Trademore Shopping Center in Morehead, Kentucky, Tradeway Shopping Center in Monticello, Kentucky, Colonial Manor in Danville, Kentucky, University Plaza in Martin, Tennessee and Parkway Office Suites in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Additionally, his construction firm, CB&S Construction, built many commercial and institutional buildings in Kentucky and the surrounding states including classroom and administration buildings for Somerset Community College, University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, University of Tennessee and University of Cincinnati, as well as retail projects for firms such as Wal-Mart Stores and J.C. Penney. For several years, Blaine was also involved in the banking business as a Director and a partner in First and Farmers Bank of Somerset and Lincoln County National Bank. Blaine enjoyed and was active in local and State politics, first in the Democratic Party and later as a Republican. He was a Delegate and an Alternate Delegate to the National Democratic Conventions in 1988 and 1980, respectively. Blaine was an active member of First Baptist Church, where he attended services regularly, up until the time of his illness and served on various committees. He greatly enjoyed the fellowship of the other members, visiting prospective new members in their homes, and serving as a Caroler for the annual Christmas musicals. Previously, he was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church where he led the congregational singing from time to time. On February 14, 2010, Blaine suffered a paralytic, hemorrhagic stroke and has since received great care and devotion from his son, Blaine, Jr., Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, and numerous doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians and aids, including his personal physician, Robert G. Drake, Jr. He is survived by his son, Blaine S. Correll, Jr., his sister, Mildred C. Brainard, and his brother, Richard G. Correll (June), as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Jean Powell Correll, his parents, Charlie Correll and Clora Hammond Correll, his sisters, Beulah Evelyn Farley, Charlcie Caroline Carlson, and Constance Kaye Lautieri, and his brothers, Wendell J. Correll, William Wayne Correll, Ward F. Correll, Charles E. Correll, Raymond C. Correll, and James A. Correll. A Celebration of Blaine's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 128 North Main Street, Somerset, KY 42501 with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Rev. French Harmon and Rev. Bill Adcock will officiate the ceremony. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery. You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberland FuneralService.com Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Blaine Correll.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019