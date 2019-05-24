Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanch Merryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanch Merryman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MERRYMAN Mrs. Blanch, 91, widow of Elmer passed away on May 19, 2019 at Dover Manor Nursing Home. She was born on July 14, 1927 in Lexington to the late Ernest and Ethel Gardner. She is survived by her children, Edward (JoAnn) Merryman, Glenn (Debbi) Merryman, Peggy McCord and Elmer Daryl (Diane) Merryman; one sister, Beulah Kelly; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, June 7, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Visitation will be from 6-8PM Thursday June 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now