MERRYMAN Mrs. Blanch, 91, widow of Elmer passed away on May 19, 2019 at Dover Manor Nursing Home. She was born on July 14, 1927 in Lexington to the late Ernest and Ethel Gardner. She is survived by her children, Edward (JoAnn) Merryman, Glenn (Debbi) Merryman, Peggy McCord and Elmer Daryl (Diane) Merryman; one sister, Beulah Kelly; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, June 7, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Visitation will be from 6-8PM Thursday June 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2019