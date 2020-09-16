84, died Sept. 14. She is survived by her daughter Sr. Julie Horseman, lsp; brother-in-law Fred (Patty) DeFelice; sister-in-law Beth F. Hutchinson and dozens of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Julian T. and Geneva Ray Hutchinson; brothers Joseph E. Hutchinson, John William Hutchinson, Sr., Julian T. Hutchinson, Jr., Charles Richard Hutchinson, Robert P. Hutchinson, Sr., Thomas A. Hutchinson, Sr., and Charles E. Hutchinson, Sr., and sisters Martha A. Talbott, Catherine R. DeFelice, Mary F. Fister and Genevieve F. Hutchinson. Blanche was a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School, and received a Bachelor’s in Education at UK, Master’s at EKU, and Rank 1 in Education Administration at UK. She worked in many fields, but always considered herself an educator. She was a lifelong resident of Lexington, and a very active member of Christ The King Cathedral parish until she moved to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Louisville, KY in 2009. Visitation will be from 5-7PM, Thurs., Sept. 17 at Milward’s Broadway, at 159 North Broadway, Lex., KY and the Funeral Mass will be at Christ The King in Hehman Hall, at 10 AM, Frid., Sept. 18, 2020 followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr., Louisville, KY 40217. www.milwardfuneral.com