86, Lexington, died on October 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospice Care. He was born on May 23, 1934 in Lexington, the son of Forest Ruble Rogers and Thelma Hendrix Rogers. He is survived by his wife, Ann Cisco Rogers, Lexington; a son Jeffrey (Kathy) Rogers, Burlington, KY; a daughter Ellen (Doug) Rohs, Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Matthew (Grace) and Ashley Rogers, Burlington, KY and Michael and Max Rohs, Cincinnati, OH; four step children; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Orr Rogers; his parents; and his grandparents, Jess A. and Irene Ruble Rogers, and Alfred T. and Pearl Goodpaster Hendrix. Mr. Rogers was a 1951 graduate of Lafayette High School, and the University of Kentucky College of Engineering (1956). He was a registered Professional Engineer in Civil and Sanitary Engineering, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers. His engineering career was spent in the consulting field, primarily with Howard K. Bell Consulting Engineers in Lexington, with the Water Pollution Control Federation (now the Water Environment Federation) in Washington. D.C., and with the Kentucky Division of Water in Frankfort. His work involved technical publishing, professional organization management, design and construction of water and wastewater facilities, utility operation and management, and state regulatory activities in discharge permitting and industrial pretreatment programs. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Mr. Rogers was active in professional groups having been a President of the Kentucky-Tennessee Water Environment Association and as editor of the Journal of the Sanitary Engineering Division of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He was a community volunteer at God's Pantry, Central Kentucky Radio Eye, the International Book Project, and the Great Leaps reading program. Mr. Rogers was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church having chaired the 1993 Rector Search Committee. He served the parish as a member of the Vestry, Senior Warden, and as a Deputy to conventions of the Diocese of Lexington. In the Diocese, Mr. Rogers served as Treasurer 1985-96 and 1999-01, chair of the Finance Committee 1975-96 and 1999-01 and on the Executive Council during those years; Commission on Ministry 1977-99; and Deputy to seven triennial national General Conventions of the Episcopal Church. From 1998-01 he was Diocesan Administrator and deployment officer on the Bishop's staff. He was appointed a Lay Canon in 1998 by The Rt. Rev. Don A. Wimberly, sixth Bishop of Lexington, and was named Lay Canon Emeritus in 2001. Graveside Services will be held at 11AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main Street. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cathedral Domain, 830 Highway 1746, Irvine, KY 40336 or to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 1409 Versailles Road, Lexington, KY 40504.