|
|
Robert (Bob) Nathan Noe passed September 20, 2019 at Wesley Village. Born May 7,1929 in Paint Lick, Kentucky, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Bob is survived by his wife, Norma of 64 years, and several nieces and nephews.At his request a private family funeral service will be held at Spurlin Funeral Home in Lancaster, KY.In lieu of flowers he requested that memorial donations be made to the Manse Cemetery, in care of Barney Parker, 97 Manse Rd. Paint Lick, KY 40444.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019