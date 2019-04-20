Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
CLAY Bobbie Louise Patrick, 86, of Lexington died Mon, April 15 at the Hospice Care Center. Born in Whitley County, KY she was the daughter of the late Albert and Hannah Smith Patrick. Bobbie had a Masters degree in music and taught music in many elementary schools and taught private piano lessons to many children in Lexington. She also played the organ and piano for Parkway Baptist Church and other local churches and was a member of Lexington Singers for over 30 years. Bobbie had the gift of perfect pitch! Survivors include her two sons; Thomas Patrick Reid and Kevin Ian Reid and her daughter Mary Leigh Clay Wilson and her husband Bryan D. Wilson, 7 grandchildren; Kate Reid (Greg) Prezby, Hannah Reid, Rebecca Reid, Ian Reid Hathaway, Liam Hathaway, Cooper Jack Wilson and Luke Hudson Wilson, great grandson Sebastian Prezby, sisters; Fannie Owens and Goldie Carpenter. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson Lee Clay, son David Barry Reid and eight of her eleven siblings. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tues. April 23 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. Visit 5-8 p.m. Mon. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in the Highland Cemetery, Williamsburg, Ky. Memorial contributions are to the ALS Foundation, P.O. Box 910130, Lexington, Ky 40591.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 20, 2019
