Bobbie Doyle Reynolds, 91, widow of Sam C. Reynolds, Sr., passed away December 7, 2019. Visitation will be 11-1PM Dec. 11 Carlisle Presbyterian Church. Memorial Service to follow at 1PM. Survived by children Lisa Reynolds of Phoenix, AZ, Sam Cooke Reynolds Jr. (Frankie) of Carlisle and V. Lynn Reynolds of Lexington; grandchildren Mary Beth Reynolds Matthews (Jeremy) and Samuel C. Reynolds III of Carlisle; great granddaughter Raelynn May Reynolds; sister Alma Boardman of Paris and brother Billy Doyle of Cynthiana. www.clarkfuneralhomes.net
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 10, 2019