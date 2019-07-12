|
SMITH Bobbie Faye, 71, loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend, died July 10, 2019 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Opal Faye Foster Taulbee, and had been an administrative assistant for many years within the University of Kentucky. Survivors include a daughter, Michelle (Dave) Brown; step-son, Phil (Tracy) Smith; granddaughter, Olivia Grace Brown; step granddaughters, Lindsay and Jillian Smith; two sisters, Nancy (Danny) Ellis and Norma House; three brothers, Billy, Steve, and Donnie (Sandy) Taulbee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Sun., July 14 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 11 am Sun. until the service time. Burial will be private.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019