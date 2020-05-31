85, a beloved wife, mother, nana, departed this life suddenly on May 27, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born February 5, 1935 to the late Howard and Sarah Sexton. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Pam Bruner (Bobby) and Debbie Lanter (Randy); four grandchildren, Jason Bruner (Jill), Chris Bruner (Jenny), Alyssa Lanter and Jensen Bowlin (Brandon); eight great-grandchildren; and several special friends and family. The family would like to thank special caregivers, Nina Robinson, Vickie Woolfolk and P.J. Stamper. A private service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery on Monday June 1. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.