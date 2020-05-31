Bobbie Jean Puckett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
85, a beloved wife, mother, nana, departed this life suddenly on May 27, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born February 5, 1935 to the late Howard and Sarah Sexton. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Pam Bruner (Bobby) and Debbie Lanter (Randy); four grandchildren, Jason Bruner (Jill), Chris Bruner (Jenny), Alyssa Lanter and Jensen Bowlin (Brandon); eight great-grandchildren; and several special friends and family. The family would like to thank special caregivers, Nina Robinson, Vickie Woolfolk and P.J. Stamper. A private service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery on Monday June 1. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved