Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
425 Race St.
Lexington, KY 40508
859-255-7633
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
walk-by/ drive by visitation at Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
Bobbie Lawson Obituary
73 , passed away Thursday, April 16. She was the daughter of Jeralene Curtis Johnson and the late Robert Jay Johnson, Sr. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and Kentucky Business College. She was retired from Metropolitan Insurance Company. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph B. Lawson Sr. and brother Robert J. Johnson Jr., She is survived by her children, Joseph B. (La’Quella) Lawson, Jr., Dione (Patrick) Madison, and Sheila A. Lawson; four grandchildren Arryone D. Lawson, Chasity (James) Washington, Malcolm Jasper, Alon Lawson, one great-granddaughter Areia Parker; her siblings, Ronald K. Johnson, Carolyn Steed, Doralethea(Charles) Rodgers, Charity (Warfield) Hill, Roger S. Johnson, Tommie Caulder, ,Jeralene (James) Greenlee, Peggy (Larry) Arnold, Jannifer (Elder Wayne)Cornelius; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends .A walk-by/ drive by visitation will be on Thursday, 5pm-7pm Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home, A private service will be held at 7:00pm
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
