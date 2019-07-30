Home

Pastor Bobbie Long Obituary
LONG Pastor Bobbie, 91, Husband 44, years of Bettye Long passed June 25, 2019. Native of Blackfork, OH. Son of the late Herman and Mildred Long. . Army Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart.and Korean War Medal. .Pastor Of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church for 34 years. He was a member of Union Baptist Church Blackfork, OH. Survivors other than his beloved wife, children Deborah Hyde, Shannon Long, Angela Shannon, LaFonda Mabson, Barry Brown and Felicia Grey preceded in death by siblings June Martin, Marva Gordon,, Barbara Carter, Ermma Tyler, Lucy Keels, Elsie Howell, Russell, Billie, and Herman Long, other survivors host of grand and great grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. New Hope Baptist Family and Union Baptist Family. Visitation 10 am and Funeral 12 pm Wed at House Of God All Purpose Building. Arr: Smith & Smith.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 30, 2019
