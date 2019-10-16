Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby G. Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby G. Gregory Obituary
Bobby G. Gregory, 85 of Georgetown, was greeted by heaven, Monday, October 14, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Evelyn Steele Gregory, 3 treasured daughters, Tamara Elizabeth Ann Gregory, Carla (Mike) Varney, Seba (Mike) Flinn, 2 precious grandsons, John Marshall Shelley IV and Gregory Austin Adams, one brother, Donald "Sonny" Gregory and one sister, Ann Nutter; several nephews and nieces. Bob is also survived by a host of friends including Keith Slugantz whom he considered like a son. He was preceded in death by parents, Thomas Gregory and Pearl "Nanoe" Gregory, siblings, Frances, Earl, Pauline, William "Bill", Jesse, and Shirley "Gene". He was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, Gideon member, choir member, and served on several committees. He was a retired Captain from the Lexington Fire Department where he enjoyed 25 years of service, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a bright light who loved God, family, home, fishing, cooking, playing music, mowing, and spending time working in his garage. He was full of fun, joy, and always left those better than he found them. He will be truly missed as much as he loved and was loved. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5-8pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be at 2pm on Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Alan Redditt, Rev. Ken Holden, Rev. Steve Price, Rev. Richard Weekley, and Rev. Darrell Cruse officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, John Marshall Shelley IV, Gregory Austin Adams, Michael Varney, Michael Flinn, Kevin Gregory, and Keith Slugantz. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now