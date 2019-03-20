HART Bobby Lee, age 89, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Bobby grew up in Berea, KY and absolutely loved his hometown. He graduated from Berea High School and received his BS in History and Business Management from Berea College in 1950. He bravely served our country as First Lieutenant in the United States Army from 1950-1954. Bobby was a hard worker and spent most of his career at Parker Hannfifin, Gibson Greeting Card and the University of Kentucky. He was a member of the Berea Lions Club, Berea Masonic Lodge, American Legion Post 50, an avid UK fan, loved cars and enjoyed every moment spent on Hilton Head Island. Bobby is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louise. They met at Berea College and wed in Asheville, North Carolina on June 11, 1950. He is also survived by his two sons Greg (Edie) & Ken Hart, his grandchildren Melissa (Zach) Creditt & Chris Hart, his great granddaughter Audrina Hart and his niece Elaine Phillips. Bobby was the cherished son of Charlie and Ida Hart. He is preceded in death by his two sisters Maydru (Red) Wilder and Nancy Phillips, as well as his grandson Joel Hart. The Hart family would like to thank Highgrove at Tates Creek, Bluegrass Hospice Care and Baptist Health for their attentive and gracious care of our dear Bobby. A celebration of life will be held on March 22, 2019 from 5:30PM- 8:00PM at Davis& Powell Funeral Home. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care: 2409 Members Way, Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary