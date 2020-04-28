Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home
1725 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-5858
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Leedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Jean Adkinson Leedy


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Jean Adkinson Leedy Obituary
LEEDY Bobby Jean Adkinson, 89, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana, KY. She leaves her beloved husband of 69 years, Roy E. Leedy. She is survived by three children: Pamela (Gary) Wilson, Steve (Libby) Leedy, and Roy Kevin (Andrea) Leedy, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Bobby was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was dedicated to her family. She had an infectious smile and kind spirit. Funeral services will be held privately, graveside at Richmond Cemetery. Donations in memory of Bobby Leedy may be sent to Cedar Ridge Health Campus, Activities Department in Cynthiana, KY. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -