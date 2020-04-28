|
LEEDY Bobby Jean Adkinson, 89, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana, KY. She leaves her beloved husband of 69 years, Roy E. Leedy. She is survived by three children: Pamela (Gary) Wilson, Steve (Libby) Leedy, and Roy Kevin (Andrea) Leedy, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Bobby was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was dedicated to her family. She had an infectious smile and kind spirit. Funeral services will be held privately, graveside at Richmond Cemetery. Donations in memory of Bobby Leedy may be sent to Cedar Ridge Health Campus, Activities Department in Cynthiana, KY. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2020