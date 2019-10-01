Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
For more information about
Bobby Gritton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrenceburg First Christian Church
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawrenceburg First Christian Church
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrenceburg First Christian Church
Burial
Following Services
Lawrenceburg Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Gritton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Joe Gritton


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Joe Gritton Obituary
78, husband of 54 years to Brenda Reed Gritton, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home. Bobby was born May 24, 1941 in Anderson County, son of the late J.W. Gritton and Rebecca (Peach) Gritton. Including his wife, Bobby is survived by two children, Lisa Beth Snider and husband Joel Snider and Brent Wade Gritton and wife Amanda Shrout Gritton; and two granddaughters, Brooke Snider and Gracie Snider. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son Brian Wade Gritton; a brother, Billy Davis Gritton; and a nephew, Lynnwood Gritton. Bobby was a 1959 graduate of Western High School and a 1963 graduate of Georgetown College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration where he was a member of Alpha Beta Pi Honorary Business Fraternity. Bobby served in KY’s 100th Division from 1963 to 1969 as a Staff Sergeant. Bobby retired from KY Utilities Corporate Office in Lexington from the fuel procurement department. After retirement he served as a Doorman for the KY House of Representatives at the capital annex, later serving as supervisor of the doormen for a number of years. Bobby was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he had served at one time as Deacon and Chairman of the Board. He was a KY Colonel under two Governors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He collected antique clocks. He was a member of the American Legion Post #34 and the Lexington Coal Exchange. Services will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Lawrenceburg First Christian Church with Rev. Jim Wheeler and Rev. Eldon Rucker officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 PM Wednesday and after 9 AM Thursday at the church. Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Gash, Eddie Gash, Shaun Winter, Kenny Moffett, Bob Henderson, and Jimmy Peach. Honorary bearers will be Ronnie Baker, Gene Richardson, Gilbert Sea, Glen Gritton, and Larry Harris. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church, Memorial Fund, 300 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. ritchieandpeach.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now