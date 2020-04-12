Home

Bobby Kay Beechboard

age 67, husband of Ina Foster Beechboard, passed away on April 11, 2020 following a two year battle with cancer. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Primrose Beechboard, his brother, Calvin Beechboard, and his son, Jonathan Lynn Beechboard. Bobby is survived by his son, James (Kim) Roberts, Chad (Kelly) Beechboard, and his daughter, Charlotte Beechboard. Also surviving are siblings, grandchildren, and other family and friends who mourn his passing. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to or Hospice of the Bluegrass.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020
