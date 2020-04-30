|
Bobby R. Courtney, 84, loving husband to Doris Oliver Courtney, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Bobby was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky on September 22, 1935 to the late Carl and Ola Wagoner Courtney. He was a member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene and a farmer. Bobby was a Kentucky Wildcat fan, an avid Scott County sports fan, and enjoyed fishing. Along with his wife, he is survived by sister, Wanda (Bud) Gregg of Scott County, sister-in-law Juanita Moore of Georgetown, and a very special friend, Elwood Sharron. He was preceded in death by brothers, John David Courtney and Carl Courtney, Jr., and sisters, Emma Frances McClanahan and Harriet Irvin. Due to the current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family, and burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be at a later date. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2020